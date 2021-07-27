Branding for Stay Golden. The new endeavor by jack of all trades, vintage style aficionado and former 1924us shopkeep Dirk Willem Fourie.

It was so fun to build out the brand with the gold digger in New Zealand transporting the message of stay golden.

Fonts used in the process: BN Brick House, BN Canyon & Baxter Clean by Brandon Nickerson, Adams Regular by Beasts of England.