Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Voth

Stay Golden

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Stay Golden logo design woodcut line art branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png
  7. 7.png
  8. 8.png

Branding for Stay Golden. The new endeavor by jack of all trades, vintage style aficionado and former 1924us shopkeep Dirk Willem Fourie.

It was so fun to build out the brand with the gold digger in New Zealand transporting the message of stay golden.

Fonts used in the process: BN Brick House, BN Canyon & Baxter Clean by Brandon Nickerson, Adams Regular by Beasts of England.

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like