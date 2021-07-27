Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md. Ashiqul Islam

Organica- A Modern O Letter Mark Organic Logo

Organica- A Modern O Letter Mark Organic Logo

This is a modern "o" lettter mark nature/organic logo. The logo mark forms a negative space leaf shape inside.

It is fully ready for sale.

Thank you for watching.

