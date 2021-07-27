Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Leaf Shadow Overlays

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Leaf Shadow Overlays summer image effects organic shadows branch overlay shadow tree photo overlays design textures actions effect photoshop
  1. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-1.jpg
  2. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-2.jpg
  3. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-3.jpg
  4. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-4.jpg
  5. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-5.jpg
  6. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-6.jpg
  7. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-7.jpg
  8. Leaf-Shadow-Overlays-1820-index.jpg

Leaf Shadow Overlays

Leaf Shadow Overlays

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://crmrkt.com/Dw65P3

✨ A magnificent collection of 69 Leaf Shadow Overlays that will make the composition space more lively, atmospheric and cozy.

Add leaf shadows to your design in a few seconds. Perfect for presentations of printing, photos, posters, various signs. Something from this collection of overlays will definitely suit your design!

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Multiply mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Leaf Shadow Overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Multiply mode.

Images used in this product presentation are available for free download. Links to download these images are included with the product.

💬 Tip: For the best natural shadow effect, consider the composition space of the photo, planes, volume of objects and direction of lighting.

INCLUDED:
⭐ 69 Leaf Shadow JPG 6000x4000
⭐ Shadow Overlays.atn
⭐ User Guide.pdf
⭐ Free photo links.txt

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

