Dawid Placek

Helios Polska — Rebranding concept

Dawid Placek
Dawid Placek
Hire Me
  • Save
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Helios Polska — Rebranding concept concept post instagram id card billboard identity brand mark visual identity rebranding poster helios cinema graphic design logotype logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. 4.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg

👋Hello Dribbblers!

Check out full project here: Behance

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram

Show some ❤️ and press "L".

Dawid Placek
Dawid Placek
UI/UX & Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Dawid Placek

View profile
    • Like