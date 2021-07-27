Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Recycling campaign

Recycling campaign sunny volleyball beer bottles glass beach summer minimal illustration
Al the shapes are beautiful - a summer campaign to encourage people to recycle glass bottles. No matter what shape they are - look for the "D" mark and carry them to the manual collection point.

Illustrations were made for posters, ACM screens, Facebook posts etc.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
