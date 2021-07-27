Soul Amsterdams Font Duo

Hello Font Lovers...

Soul Amsterdams Duo, is another lovely modern script, signature and Combination font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Font Included: (OTF,TTF,WOFF,WEBFONT).

Link Purchase : https://crmrkt.com/1zM2Ky

Populars Bundles : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/1396119-popular-font-bundles?ref=C96tpy

Lovely bundles : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/515543-lovely-font-bundles-90-off-limited-time?ref=C96tpy

23 Font Bundle : https://fontbundles.net/elcodetype/144156-23-font-bundle?ref=C96tpy

Thank you, Have a nice day.