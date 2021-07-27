Soul Amsterdams Font Duo

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Font Lovers...
Soul Amsterdams Duo, is another lovely modern script, signature and Combination font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.
Font Included: (OTF,TTF,WOFF,WEBFONT).
Link Purchase : https://crmrkt.com/1zM2Ky
Populars Bundles : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/1396119-popular-font-bundles?ref=C96tpy
Lovely bundles : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/515543-lovely-font-bundles-90-off-limited-time?ref=C96tpy
23 Font Bundle : https://fontbundles.net/elcodetype/144156-23-font-bundle?ref=C96tpy
Thank you, Have a nice day.