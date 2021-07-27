Paz García ©

Memoria Mutual 2020

Paz García ©
Paz García ©
  • Save
Memoria Mutual 2020 editorial vector illustration design
Download color palette

Prototype design for editorial project

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Paz García ©
Paz García ©
Strategic & Editorial Designer.✌ ⤵

More by Paz García ©

View profile
    • Like