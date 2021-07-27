Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Streaming Service Concept

Привет всем 👋
В этом челендже моей задачей было создать концепцию страницы стримингового сервиса.
Я подобрала преимущественно темную цветовую гамму, чтобы создать необходимую атмосферу на макете и сделать элементы более выразительными.

Оставьте комментарии и нажмите L, если вам понравилось.

Спасибо за просмотр!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
