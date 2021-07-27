Busy Day Vibes

What's your working day full of? Ours are full of not only art and design but also planning, calls, estimations, emails, and notifications. The icons on this new illustration are perhaps the most used on all devices during the weekdays, aren't they?

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook