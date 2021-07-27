Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Human x Nature Exhibition - National Library of Singapore

Human x Nature Exhibition - National Library of Singapore ui ux illustration exhibition installation design branding graphic design
The design was based on the recent exhibition hold by National Library of Singapore to celebrate Human x Nature Exhibition. Singapore’s natural environment, as we know and experience today, is the result of a long history of knowledge gathering, plantation agriculture and attempts at rehabilitation.

This exhibition explores our relationships with the natural world from cultural understandings and scientific study to commercial and urban land use, as well as conservation and restoration.

Jul 27, 2021
