Andrei Titus Alexa

T-shirts Design

Andrei Titus Alexa
Andrei Titus Alexa
  • Save
T-shirts Design adobe illustrator adobe photoshop graphic design fashion design statistics
Download color palette

The brief for this project was to create a visual artefact in order to represent a certain statistic from the HSBC library. So, I decided to illustrate the price evolution of cotton from the past 45 years. Due to the fact that it's about cotton, I thought that using T-shirts as my creative canvas would be a good fit. So, my aim was to create five T-shirts, each of them represents a decade.

Andrei Titus Alexa
Andrei Titus Alexa

More by Andrei Titus Alexa

View profile
    • Like