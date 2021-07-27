Kris Beliaieva
Wish lists - Mobile app

Kris Beliaieva
Wish lists - Mobile app mobile app wish list startup service product design gifts entertainment platform save time cards tool planing interface design illustration ux ui figma concept arounda
Hello, guys. Wish lists are a very cool topic! 🤟

Imagine how cool it is when you get exactly what you want and know what to give your friends for any event. It’s toppingly! 💖

This definitely will save your time and the time of your friends, as well as protect you from getting useless and unloved things ✨

📩 Interested in UX/UI design for mobile app? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency

