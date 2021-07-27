Andreansyah Setiawan

Rakun POS - Point of Sales for Fashion Store

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
Rakun POS - Point of Sales for Fashion Store pos point of sale dashboard point of sale pos dashboard dashboard design detail product detail page cashier design payment app cashier app product dashboard fashion detail page apparel detail page pos design pos system point of sales system
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
This is my latest exploration for Tablet App for POS System, mainly create it for Fashion/Apparel Store needs in mind.

What do you think?

************
💌 I am open to new projects! andre.productivity@gmail.com
************

Instagram | Linkedin

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like