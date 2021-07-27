raygerry

The Music Festivel RSS

music festivel music
The Music Festival RSS is a Wechat Applets that collects music festival information. It took me three months to define a new design style. The 1.0 version of the APP will be online soon, I hope you will like it and communicate with me about the design.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
