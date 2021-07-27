Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Frolov

Switch LXII

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 077 Swich LXX_1.mp4
  2. 077 Swich LXX 2.mp4

Motion UI experiment with SwiftUI.

🐱🐙 Source code — https://github.com/Volorf/switcher-lxii

Stay tuned —
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

076 stripes motion
Rebound of
Processing Animation
By Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Experiment with Interaction Design. Explore AR/VR.

More by Oleg Frolov

View profile
    • Like