Sphinx. This illustration came to my mind late at night. I made a sketch to continue drawing in the morning. I continued to work on it at any free time for myself and was very passionate about the process.

The image combines lightness and a slight loss of the character. Hands reaching out to the sphinx, as if luring somewhere, but the character does not give in and remains by himself, in his thoughts and dreams. Flying insects show, on the one hand, the speed and confusion of thoughts, and, on the other hand, freedom and possibilities of the desired. The sunset background immerses you in an atmosphere of calm and serenity. Each person has the opportunity to find himself. It only takes time to realize, love and accept yourself.

Everything is possible. Everything is in our hands.