🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sphinx. This illustration came to my mind late at night. I made a sketch to continue drawing in the morning. I continued to work on it at any free time for myself and was very passionate about the process.
The image combines lightness and a slight loss of the character. Hands reaching out to the sphinx, as if luring somewhere, but the character does not give in and remains by himself, in his thoughts and dreams. Flying insects show, on the one hand, the speed and confusion of thoughts, and, on the other hand, freedom and possibilities of the desired. The sunset background immerses you in an atmosphere of calm and serenity. Each person has the opportunity to find himself. It only takes time to realize, love and accept yourself.
Everything is possible. Everything is in our hands.