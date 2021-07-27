they constantly want to take over us. Take over our territories. To prevent this from happening, Putin is fighting enemies at distant approaches. Everyone will be erased into radioactive ash - and they will simply die. Doses on this topic are also issued daily.

From such doses, people put together a coveted picture in their heads called "Russia is again afraid in the world!" And if they are afraid, then they respect. So we are again a superpower. And this means that you can not think about poverty and the hopelessness of your own life, but be proud of the greatness of the country.

The regime has turned tens of millions into drug addicts. The addict does not care that he lives in shit and ruins his health and his life. For a drug addict, a dose is important that gives forgetfulness and buzz. In this case - the thrill of world greatness.

We have become a drug addict society.