🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
they constantly want to take over us. Take over our territories. To prevent this from happening, Putin is fighting enemies at distant approaches. Everyone will be erased into radioactive ash - and they will simply die. Doses on this topic are also issued daily.
From such doses, people put together a coveted picture in their heads called "Russia is again afraid in the world!" And if they are afraid, then they respect. So we are again a superpower. And this means that you can not think about poverty and the hopelessness of your own life, but be proud of the greatness of the country.
The regime has turned tens of millions into drug addicts. The addict does not care that he lives in shit and ruins his health and his life. For a drug addict, a dose is important that gives forgetfulness and buzz. In this case - the thrill of world greatness.
We have become a drug addict society.