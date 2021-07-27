Dale-Anthony

BaseKit Sitebuilder UI refresh

BaseKit Sitebuilder UI refresh web web-app ux bristol website minimal ui
A visual refresh of our primary sitebuilder product at BaseKit. For this user-focused update we removed clutter, brought all of the commonly used actions into one space and visually simplified the look using our newly established design system.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
