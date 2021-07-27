Mohammad Taghizadeh

Meet App logo graphic design logo design chat intelligence service chast community smart caring dolphin typography logotype branding logo illustration design
Logo = dolphin(caring, smart) + Chat(Talk, community)
See attachment for logotype :)

Hope you like it 🧡
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
