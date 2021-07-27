Ira Derenskaya

Homeless dogs

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Hire Me
  • Save
Homeless dogs garage cartoon cartoonish tag graffiti garbage dump carton boxes urban city homeless dog character design flat style vector illustration
Download color palette

Huge thanks for YOT for tag the wall :)

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ira Derenskaya

View profile
    • Like