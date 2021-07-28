Shakuro Branding
New Shtetl Community Branding

New Shtetl Community Branding visual identity rebranding style guide logo design typography design elements font network platform community logo illustration design branding design brand identity branding brand identity brand design brandbook
How do I recognize my fellow member of the New Shtetl community? By the distinguishing signs, for sure. That's why this all-encompassing platform for members within a Jewish community uses the power of branding to network, communicate and help one another. And we help them to make recognition easy and fast with well-designed merchandise.

