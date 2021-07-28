New Shtetl Community Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How do I recognize my fellow member of the New Shtetl community? By the distinguishing signs, for sure. That's why this all-encompassing platform for members within a Jewish community uses the power of branding to network, communicate and help one another. And we help them to make recognition easy and fast with well-designed merchandise.
View the full project presentation on Behance.
Have a project in mind? Contact us.