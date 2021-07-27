Mohammad Taghizadeh

Pinorest logo

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Hire Me
  • Save
Pinorest logo logotype typography typo brand identity vacation logo design hospitality resting rest pin pinorest branding logo minimal illustration design
Pinorest logo logotype typography typo brand identity vacation logo design hospitality resting rest pin pinorest branding logo minimal illustration design
Download color palette
  1. PINOREST MARK dribbble.png
  2. pinorest dribbble.png

Hey there!
Happy to share the approved logo design for PINOREST, a hospitality website
See attachment for more visuals :)
The logo concept represent a pin of course and a resting figure on a pillow
Happy to hear your thoughts about the final result.

Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍

Instagram: mad.tgz

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Mohammad Taghizadeh

View profile
    • Like