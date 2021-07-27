Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
children's book illustration- monkeys 2019

In 2019, I have a book series about Chinese idioms stories published. The series consists of 10 books, each book has 50 pieces of illustration, one picture tells one story, and all I painted on my own.
Tools: ink and pen, watercolor, photoshop.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
