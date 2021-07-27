Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

WOULD YOU RATHER KDP BOOK DESIGN

Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
  • Save
WOULD YOU RATHER KDP BOOK DESIGN amazonkdp kdpbook illustration branding books booklet book cover design book cover art book cover
Download color palette

Design that book would you rather for childern to upload on amazon kdp and I did that for my client from upwork.

Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

More by Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

View profile
    • Like