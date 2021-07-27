Zodiac - Leo

People born under Leo are natural leaders.

They are dramatic, self-confident, creative, and extremely difficult to resist.

Leo is a Sun sign capable of uniting different groups of people and leading them as one towards a shared mission.

In addition, their healthy sense of humor makes collaboration with other people even easier.

Do you not feel the Maneki Neko cat is as well so difficult to resist to his charm?

Together with this golden Leo, we present to you one of the explorers traveling around the sky to discover all the different constellations.

Say hi to Rocky.

It’s a little fella always ready to go deep in any research. It’s able to have fun and always generate surprising points of view.

Illustration: @miguelangelcamprubi

Animation: @nikolaymotion

Sound: @Fabmartini