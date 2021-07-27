Badr Edd
logorilla

teachers1on1

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
teachers1on1 design creative clever simple minimal logo community speak communication chat mind brain teach learn online school student teacher
Download color palette

one of the concepts i proposed for "teachers1on1", a new platform connecting students to a trusted network of first-class teachers.
this proposal ended as a runner up, so far the client did not confirm wich proposal they will go with but i'd loved to share this one with you :)
more from this project is coming, stay tuned :)
as always your feedback is welcome.

logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like