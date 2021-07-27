Crap | Email Signature Template By Websroad

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
About This PSD Creative, Awesome, A simple, modern, flat & clean E-signature design that will be perfect for your company e-mail signature or even just for personal e-signature. All the layers are well organized and very easy to change the colors, text, and images. It's very easy to edit and customize. If you need any type of help please contact me. I love to help you.
FEATURES:
+ Adobe PSD & XD files
+ Smart Object
+ Editable text
+ Editable photo
+ Vector Shapes
+ Clean & Professional Design
+ No Html
+ Clean & Professional Design
+ Help Inside
+ Exclude Photo
Fonts: + https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Barlow
All pictures on the preview image are not included in the final download.
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks