Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alan Sparkes

Settings

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes
  • Save
Settings ui settings security cookie settings cookies icons apple dark mode screen mobile ios glass mobile ui mobile settings settings design clean ux branding ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hi there!

This is a design exploration of various settings options for mobile.

Thanks for viewing. Let me know your thoughts below and anything you would do differently. 💫

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes

More by Alan Sparkes

View profile
    • Like