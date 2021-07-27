Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aday Hernández

Back to Dribbble and launching my personal portfolio aday.design

🥳 After a lot of work and refinement, I’m happy to finally announce the launch of my portfolio, a space where to introduce myself, begin to connect with other designers, and show my love for digital experiences.

There is a quote from Tobias van Schneider that perfectly sums up how important this is to me:

"Having my own website says I care about what I do beyond clocking in and out and cashing a paycheck."

Indeed, I care about what I do beyond my 9to5 and I look at the big picture. I'm excited to begin this new chapter, and happy for being able to share it with you all 😊

https://www.aday.design

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Interaction Designer passionate about digital experiences.

