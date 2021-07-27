Madalin Dragnea

Sounds of "Hai la Saivan"

Sounds of "Hai la Saivan" illustration houses house line illustration line animation hai la saivan animation
Sound on 🌳 to listen real sounds from "Hai la Saivan" Resort

A while ago I did a bit of branding for this amazing place. I also did this minimalistic illustration and animation and had the idea to combine it with real sounds from there. What do you think?
P.S.: You can book a house in this piece of heaven through airbnb. Check it out on Instagram: @hailasaivan

Art Director & Motion Designer
