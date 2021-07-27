Abhishek Choudhary

Onboarding Screen Illustration 2

Hello Everyone,

This is series illustration related also for onboarding (login & sign up) screen flow wise.

🎨 Sketch, Figma, Ai, SVG, PNG. Easy editing color full!

Hope you like it. Ready for sales!

Thanks for watching!

