Travel Logo

One thing that I love is a great vacation, so when I got asked to do this logo I was excited. My client wanted to use one item that everyone takes on vacation or just when traveling and use it as the focal point. After a long list of things we both agreed that everyone takes some kind of bag with them. After making a list of all the bags we ended up going with a suitcase. Picking the color palette was a little easier. When I reveled the end results I had a very happy client.

