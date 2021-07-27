Reyhan Tamang

Home Monitoring System Dashboard // Daily UI 021

#021 #DailyUI
Daily 21 of DailyUI Challenge. I tried designing a dashboard setup for a integrated home system that lets you control and see different areas of home. I used Figma for this process.

