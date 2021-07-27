Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Nguyen

Allure - Property Landing Page

Allure - Property Landing Page ui design web design website responsive mobile design mobile view premium luxury home register luxury apartment apartment chevron island property landing page real estate property landing page design landing page allure landing page allure
Good mobile view need to have a clear focus and clarity. If the experience of the mobile view is not great then the user will abandon the landing page and never come back.

Check out the project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123805931/Allure-Chevron-Island

