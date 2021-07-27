Lukas Novotny

Unite d’habitation by Le Corbusier, architecture illustration

I was commissioned by Unite d’habitation based Galerie 318 to create this original print of arguably the most famous building by Le Corbusier. The print is sold exclusively in their gallery shop. So next time when you’re in France, visit Marseille and check out the icon of late Modernism/Brutalism!

The illustration was approved by Fondation Le Corbusier.

