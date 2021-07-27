Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bibek Kc

Muslim Prayer App: User Persona

Bibek Kc
Bibek Kc
  • Save
Muslim Prayer App: User Persona ui minimal mobile app user personas user persona ux user experience
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

This is a user persona that I've created based on the user interview of muslim prayer app.

Press L or F if you liked it.

Find me on:
Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Bibek Kc
Bibek Kc

More by Bibek Kc

View profile
    • Like