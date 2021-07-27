Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel

Task management mobile app

Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel
Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel
  • Save
Task management mobile app light mode dark mode task management mobile ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, I started my UI design styles from beginning and this is the how its going to be looking for now(even better as times goes on). Hope you guys like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome😊.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel
Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel

More by Chukwudinma Okonicha Daniel

View profile
    • Like