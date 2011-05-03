Chris Wallace

SimpleCart 2 was released today, which includes the new UpThemes Framework 2.0, which contains our new custom typography manager as well as some other sweet enhancements and features.

Background by Matt Skiles and the icon is modified from the Pictos set by Drew Wilson. Thanks guys for awesome stuff. You rock!

Posted on May 3, 2011
