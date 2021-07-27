Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ewa Żak

avalo logo

Ewa Żak
Ewa Żak
Hire Me
  • Save
avalo logo ai plant logo
Download color palette

One of the variants of logo I made for a Avalo, a company that uses AI to modify plant's genes in order to make them more sustainable and resistant to the global warming 🌎🍃🌱☘️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Ewa Żak
Ewa Żak
(❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
Hire Me

More by Ewa Żak

View profile
    • Like