Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agnieszka Kania

Lokkal app - illustration library

Agnieszka Kania
Agnieszka Kania
  • Save
Lokkal app - illustration library herbs card smartphone book letter mailbox mail e-commerce delivery groceries store lettuce carrot vegetables icon ux vector illustration ui design
Download color palette

Mobile store of Lokkal - Belgian start-up focused on supplying their users with local, fresh and seasonal products.

Available in App Store and Google Play.

Assets created by Craftzing Studio team for Lokkal.
version: 1.0

F6669b3119a2c182f54b3ff6ca0f5a56
Rebound of
Lokkal app - digital farmers' market
By Agnieszka Kania
Agnieszka Kania
Agnieszka Kania

More by Agnieszka Kania

View profile
    • Like