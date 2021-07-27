Sahed Mahmud

Medicine Remainder App

Sahed Mahmud
Sahed Mahmud
  • Save
Medicine Remainder App app medicine remainder app remainder remainder app medicine issue health app medical app health remainder health medicine remainder app remainder medicine remainder medicine remainder medicine mobile medicine app medicine medical
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers 👋

Here are my exploration about Medicine Remainder App , these a platform for mobile version that previously I create for website version.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------
I'm available for hire
Full-time/part-time (Remote/directly), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: kawser4ahmed@gmail.com

Behance

Sahed Mahmud
Sahed Mahmud

More by Sahed Mahmud

View profile
    • Like