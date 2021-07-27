Mohammad Taghizadeh

"SAY" App Intro

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Hire Me
  • Save
"SAY" App Intro matchmaking finance virtual virtual kid graphic design intro app intro app design app ui isometric design illustration
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Some intro I designed for SAY the virtual kid application

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍

Instagram: mad.tgz

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Mohammad Taghizadeh

View profile
    • Like