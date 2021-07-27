Intishib
Carbonteq

E-Commerce App

Intishib
Carbonteq
Intishib for Carbonteq
Hire Us
  • Save
E-Commerce App ui uidesign app branding uiux ux design shopping dark black eccomerce minimal minimalist flat ecommerce app cart delivery app fashion store web
Download color palette

Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App.
I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.

D813748df04f612d4a642fb73bbf935c
Rebound of
E-Commerce App
By Intishib
Carbonteq
Carbonteq
We Build Digital Products UX/UI, Web & Mobile design.
Hire Us

More by Carbonteq

View profile
    • Like