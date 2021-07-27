Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shubhda Sharma

User Authentication UI



User Authentication UI uiuxdesign app inspiration ui inspiration mobile design trending sign up sign in login app design daily ui figma ui design ux uidesign authenticator app verify verification authenticate authentication
Hey everyone!

I hope you are doing well. Today I wanted to share some screens of User Authentication UI. I have shown two-factor authorization which ensures that the user is safe after signing in from any other device.
Do share your valuable thoughts about the design in the comment section! 😄



