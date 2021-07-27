Ying Lai

The memory

Ying Lai
Ying Lai
  • Save
The memory after effect graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

What’s in your memory?
They must be sexy.

#graphic creator: Ying Lai
#motion creator: Ying Lai
#Music creator: Prod. Riddiman - Serenity - Lofi Hip Hop Beat

#trippy #memes #futuristic #retro #vaporwave

#How to support me? Welcome to my
NFT: https://opensea.io/YingDesign
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vapor_trippy_fantasy/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Ying Lai
Ying Lai

More by Ying Lai

View profile
    • Like