Victor Nguyen

Allure Landing Page

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
Allure Landing Page residence clean design register home luxury subtle responsive website design web design mobile premium luxury apartment apartment real estate property landing page design landing page island chevron island allure
Download color palette

When designing a UX/UI product:
"The goal of good UX is to help users do what they want to do when interacting with your business."

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123805931/Allure-Chevron-Island

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like