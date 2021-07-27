Abu Talha

R Letter Marks Modern Brand Logo

R Letter Marks Modern Brand Logo
Concept: Letter R and man icon-----a story-----

I tried to tell a story using a very simple shape in the logo. I use the modern and simple font in this logo so that the viewers comfortable feel to reading. I'm also used the color of it considering of colors psychology. It has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logo absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logo design is meaningful and very very simple.
Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

