Snacks Package

Snacks Package playstation cheese blue snacks package logo graphic branding illustration design art direction
Corn Snacks Design Package for PlayStation 4mix Brand and Logo design
Credits:
Client: jawhara group
Location: Egypt
Art Direction: Me
Account Manger: Alaa

