Zero Two V2

Zero Two V2 zerotwo zero ui design two illustration graphic design anime 02 002
I wanted to challenge myself to make Zero Two in Black to see what it looks like.
And here is version 2.0.0
I'm a fan of Zero Two(Waifu)

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
