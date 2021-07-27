Simplex Software - Landing Page

Hello Guys❤

Here's my new shot💥.

This is a recent project I did for Simplex Software Agency.

They do Design & Develop web-based products.

Currently, I'm working here as a remote designer.

I hope you the Landing Page! ❤️— Stay safe ✋

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome🙂.

I am available for new projects!

Remote/Project Base/Full-time Position

Work Inquiries🔥: gfxgeeky@gmail.com

Instagram | UpLabs | Behance