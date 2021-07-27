Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Asif Howlader🤖

Simplex Software - Landing Page

Asif Howlader🤖
Asif Howlader🤖
  • Save
Simplex Software - Landing Page service creative portfolio software company branding studio startup corporate business digital agency social marketing website web design landing page clean design ux ui homepage
Download color palette

Hello Guys❤
Here's my new shot💥.

This is a recent project I did for Simplex Software Agency.
They do Design & Develop web-based products.
Currently, I'm working here as a remote designer.

I hope you the Landing Page! ❤️— Stay safe ✋
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome🙂.

I am available for new projects!
Remote/Project Base/Full-time Position

Work Inquiries🔥: gfxgeeky@gmail.com
Instagram | UpLabs | Behance

Asif Howlader🤖
Asif Howlader🤖

More by Asif Howlader🤖

View profile
    • Like